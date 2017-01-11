Federal officials will give another update on the problematic Phoenix pay system when they speak this morning in Ottawa.

Senior officials from Public Services and Procurement Canada are expected to speak at the National Press Theatre starting at 11 a.m. ET.

You can watch the briefing live on this webpage.

At the last briefing in December, the government said about 10,000 cases of current and former public servants having problems getting paid properly remain in the federal government's backlog, and the overall cost for fixing the Phoenix pay system this year could rise above $50 million.

Phoenix, a computerized pay system, rolled outlast February, leading to complaints by thousands of federal employees. Some were underpaid, others were overpaid and some were not paid at all.