Several unions representing federal public servants want a $75-million Phoenix contingency fund in the upcoming federal budget as they mark the one-year anniversary of the rollout of the problem-plagued pay system.

Representatives of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) and the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE) held a news conference on Parliament Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Together, the three unions represent more than 240,000 employees in the federal public service.

Their leadership said the money should go toward more staff and training within government departments to help solve Phoenix-related problems.

Union actions to date

In early February PIPSC asked the Treasury Board for emergency money because the Phoenix pay system failed to properly transfer $1.7 million in union dues.

And in January PIPSC called on the federal government to set up a temporary parallel pay system until Phoenix is fixed, and to give more employees access to emergency salary advances.

About a dozen unions had late last year attempted to sue the federal government over Phoenix, but in December the unions agreed to put their lawsuit on hold in exchange for more "information sharing and communication" from the government moving forward.