The Canadian government department responsible for implementing and fixing the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system turns its attention today to how public servants who have been overpaid, underpaid or not paid at all should file their taxes.

Senior officials at Public Services and Procurement Canada will hold a technical briefing starting at 11 a.m. ET in Ottawa that they say will focus on "tax preparation for public servants." CBC News will carry the briefing live on this page.

The department has been providing regular updates on the Phoenix system and its efforts to handle issues that have emerged since its rollout last year and tens of thousands of bureaucrats began reporting overpayments and underpayments.

Wednesday's update will focus on tax preparation. The next briefing — on March 8 — will deal with the overall efforts to handle cases as they come up.

Some public servants have expressed concern that overpayments will push their taxes owing higher for 2016, while others worry lump sum payments in 2017 for work done last year will affect the following year's taxes.

Others have told CBC News their issue is that overpayments come with higher pension and union dues, making filling out the correct information on tax forms challenging.

More than 26,000 employees have been overpaid a total of about $68.6 million, according to internal documents obtained by CBC/Radio-Canada.