An Ottawa man on trial for sexually assaulting 14 women now admits, after being shown explicit videos obtained from his phone of the incidents, that he was in the wrong on three separate occasions.

Philip Wilson, 33, is facing 45 charges in Ontario Superior Court including sexual assault, administering a noxious drug, aggravated assault, and drug trafficking.

The Crown has alleged during the judge-only trial that Wilson targeted bar staff at the ByWard Market, where his girlfriend at the time worked. He would invite them over for drinks and then surreptitiously drug most of them, leaving them unconscious and with no memory that he sexually assaulted them, the Crown has said.

The Crown argues there were 14 victims between 2014 and 2015.

Wilson has pleaded not guilty to the charges. But in his opening remarks, Wilson's lawyer Trevor Brown noted that — while Wilson believes the women consented to having sex with him — sexually explicit videos made by Wilson and found on his phone showed "he overstepped the boundary of consensual activity."

On Monday, Brown said his client sexually assaulted two of the women and was "party to" a third sexual assault, though Brown maintained it was the woman's boyfriend who actually touched the woman in that case.

'Morally, it's not right'

With Wilson returning to testify in his own defence Monday, Brown asked him about an incident in December 2013 in which a woman said Wilson sexually assaulted her in his apartment.

Wilson told court he couldn't remember giving her the date-rape drug GHB, but said that after watching the explicit video he shot, he agreed her behaviour looked like someone high on that drug.

Brown asked his client if he realizes what is wrong with the sexually explicit video.

"Absolutely it's wrong," said Wilson. "Morally, it's not right."

Wilson also admitted that in another incident in October 2014, the woman was in no position to consent to sexual activity. The woman in that incident never testified in court, but in photos and videos seized from Wilson's phone the woman is naked and Wilson is touching her sexually.

Brown asked Wilson about the video, in which the woman can be heard coughing, waving her hands around her face, and — as the lawyer described it — being "not able to speak."

Wilson told the court he wasn't aware "she was so out of it," adding that "it may have been a drug-induced cough. She may have been choking."

"Does it seem to you that she can agree to sexual activity?" asked Brown.

"I believed at the time she could," said Wilson. "But with a sober and clear head I don't believe she was able to consent … I'm really saddened by my actions here."

Wilson admitted that he and the woman did cocaine and were drinking, but he denied giving her the date-rape drug.

'Embarrassed and saddened' by video

In earlier testimony about a third incident in April 2014 involving a couple, the boyfriend and his partner said they never agreed to take the drug GHB, and the woman said she passed out and woke up the next morning with pants on that weren't her own.

Explicit photographs and videos seized from Wilson's cell phone show the woman being touched sexually by her boyfriend, who testified that he had no memory of the incident and described watching it as stomach-wrenching.

Wilson was asked about what motivated him to record the act.

"I'm very embarrassed and saddened," he told the court, denying he slipped them the drug to incapacitate them.

The Crown began its cross-examination of Wilson late Monday afternoon.