An Ottawa man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting 14 women testified Tuesday he was always careful how much GHB — known as the "date rape" drug — he gave to women who agreed to try it.

Philip Wilson, 33, has pleaded not guilty to 45 charges, including sexual assault, administering a noxious drug, aggravated assault, and drug trafficking. The charges relate to alleged assaults over a two year period from 2014 to 2015.

All the alleged victims can't be identified due to a publication ban on their names.

The Crown has alleged during the judge-only trial that Wilson targeted bar staff at the ByWard Market, where his girlfriend at the time worked. He would invite them over for drinks and then surreptitiously drug most of them, leaving them unconscious and with no memory that he sexually assaulted them, the Crown has said.

Testifying in his own defence Monday in Ontario Superior Court in Ottawa, Wilson said he "regretted his actions" involving three women, saying they "passed out" and were unable to consent to having sex with him.

But he denied he'd given a stupefying drug to incapacitate them. Instead, he said many of them had consumed a lot of alcohol and other drugs with him that could have contributed to their blacking out.

While some women testified they agreed to try GHB, others told the court they either refused his offer to try it or said they suspect Wilson slipped it to them in a drink or in other drugs without their knowledge.

'I didn't give her that much'

Under cross examination on Tuesday, Wilson was asked by assistant Crown prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham how he could remember the amount of GHB he gave the alleged victims considering he himself was impaired. Wilson had earlier stated that at the time he was consuming marijuana every day and cocaine and GHB every two or three days.

"Yes I can," replied Wilson. "Because you always want to give a minimal amount. It's the kind of drug you want to use in small doses."

He told the Crown a safe dose to give someone, including those who have never tried it, is between 2.5 and 5 millilitres, which he said he mixed into a fruit-based alcoholic drink.

Cunningham suggested it was "pretty common" to pass out from using GHB, to which Wilson replied: "It's happened more than once, yes."

He said he didn't typically tell those who tried it that they could pass out. Instead he told them they'd feel euphoric and often sexually aroused.

In regards to one complainant who became unconscious after trying GHB, Wilson told the court "I didn't give her that much."

6 women passed out

The woman had told the court she blacked out, had no memory of having sex with the accused and was taken to hospital after she left his apartment.

"I'm generally not trying to make someone pass out," Wilson told the Crown.

"Generally?" Cunningham asked incredulously.

"I'm never trying to make someone pass out," Wilson snapped back. "But it happens."

Cunningham noted that six women had passed out in Wilson's apartment.

"You ending up with a lot of different unconscious women in your apartment," said Cunningham. "If it was not your intent (to render them incapacitated) would you agree you did a pretty bad job at dosing the GHB?"

Wilson said while he'd taken the drug with the women, he wasn't sure that was the only reason they passed out.

"The drug affects people differently," Wilson testified.

The Crown's cross examination is expected to continue on Wednesday.