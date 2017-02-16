An executive at the Public Health Agency of Canada breached the agency's values and ethics code by verbally abusing staff and regularly erupting in outbursts of violent rage, according to an investigation by the Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner.

A report by commissioner Joe Friday contains startling accounts of abusive remarks toward staff, inappropriate behaviour, and physical displays of anger by the unnamed executive, who now works at another government department, also unnamed.

'Several witnesses stated that the executive displayed angry body language, including slamming hands down on the desk, throwing files or paper, leaping upright and leaning forward towards staff in an angry and aggressive posture.' - excerpt from commissioner's report

"The results of the investigation show that the executive committed a serious breach of the Public Health Agency of Canada's Values and Ethics Code and gross mismanagement by exhibiting behaviour that was abusive of staff," wrote Friday in the report.

The investigation began in May 2014 when the the integrity commissioner's office received disclosure that an acting director general at PHAC "created a toxic work environment through harassment, bullying and poor interpersonal conduct," according to the report.

Investigators interviewed 42 witnesses who were current and former staff at both the senior and support levels.

"The executive engaged regularly in loud shouting directed at staff during meetings and in front of other personnel. The executive was described as being volatile at meetings, with staff not knowing when the next 'explosion' would be," reads the report, adding that "problematic behaviour" included profane language.

'Frequent tirades and outbursts'

Examples cited by witnesses in the investigation include singling out employees to belittle and demean them at length in front of other staff.

"The overwhelming evidence from witnesses is that the executive was often out of control and through frequent tirades and outbursts of anger, routinely and significantly frightened many employees," Friday wrote.

Joe Friday was appointed the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada in March 2015. (PSICC)

"In addition to the verbal abuse described in the previous section, several witnesses stated that the executive displayed angry body language, including slamming hands down on the desk, throwing files or paper, leaping upright and leaning forward towards staff in an angry and aggressive posture," including clenched fists.

The executive often apologized for the outbursts, but the behaviour wouldn't change. "A number of people compared the individual's treatment of them to that of partner abuse," wrote Friday.

Management failed to follow up

Friday noted that although PHAC senior management took initial measures to address the executive's behaviour, it didn't adequately follow up on the situation.

"Without making a specific finding of wrongdoing against PHAC in this regard, I am of the view that PHAC management did not demonstrate an appropriate level of leadership and control over the situation. Ultimately, PHAC was unsuccessful in ensuring a healthy and harassment-free environment for employees," wrote Friday.

"My findings of wrongdoing are directed solely against the Executive, nonetheless, there remains an obligation on the part of all concerned to ensure the well-being of employees and the efficient operations of PHAC."

Friday recommended that the current department where the executive is employed continue to monitor the workplace environment to ensure the same behaviour doesn't happen there. He also recommended PHAC senior management review practices and procedures to address the shortfalls identified in his report.

Findings of the Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner

