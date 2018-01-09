Four pets died but no people were seriously injured when fire destroyed a farmhouse in Ottawa's rural community of Osgoode Tuesday morning.

A resident inside the two-storey home at 3320 Stagecoach Rd. called 911 at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday to report smoke in the basement.

The resident then fled the building at the prompting of the dispatcher.

These pictures shows the intensity of the wind and its effect on the fire on Stagecoach Road.#ottfire #ottnews #ottcity pic.twitter.com/fRGEKizpUq — @OFSFirePhoto

Strong winds helped the fire spread quickly, and firefighters raised a second alarm and called in water tankers to help manage the blaze.

The main building collapsed as the fire spread.

As of 1:30 p.m., emergency crews were using heavy equipment at the scene to remove debris so firefighters can douse the remaining hot spots. The fire was finally extinguished at 2:29 p.m.

All people were clear of the building, but four pets — two dogs, a cat and a rabbit — are believed to have died in the fire, according to Danielle Cardinal, the public information officer for Ottawa Fire Services.

One resident, a woman in her 60s, was treated and released at the scene, according to Ottawa paramedics.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army were also at the scene to aid the residents and emergency workers.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Crews are working to protect exposure buildings and salvage contents on Stagecoach Road. The main building has partially collapsed at the rear. Strong winds are making conditions challenging. pic.twitter.com/BjxBEAgq0F — @OFSFirePhoto