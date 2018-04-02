Small pets can now ride on OC Transpo
Cats, tiny dogs and even snakes can now use the city's transit network
Ottawa's buses and trains have just become a lot more animal-friendly.
As of today, OC Transpo passengers can bring their pets on board with them — as long as they're properly stowed away.
The change comes after the city's transit commission passed a motion in February allowing small pets in carriers to ride along with their owners.
Cats, small dogs and even snakes will now be permitted on-board. Previously, only service animals were allowed to take mass transit.
Beginning April 2 small pets will be permitted on <a href="https://twitter.com/OC_Transpo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OC_Transpo</a> buses and trains! We put together a short video to help ensure you have a smooth ride. <a href="https://t.co/UIKl1YuR7R">pic.twitter.com/UIKl1YuR7R</a>—@ottawahumane
Here are OC Transpo's new rules:
- Pets must be secured in a pet carrier at all times, unless it's a registered service animal.
- When seated, riders must place their pet carriers on their laps.
- When standing, riders must either hold on to their pet carriers or place them on the floor at their feet.
- Pet carriers must not be placed on seats.
- Pet carriers must also not be placed within aisles, as it could impede the flow of passengers through the bus or train.
- No animals prohibited by the City of Ottawa area allowed on board.
The new rules will also extend to the Confederation light rail line when it begins operating later this year.