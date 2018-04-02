Small pets can now ride on OC Transpo

Ottawa's buses and trains have just become a lot more animal-friendly.

As of today, OC Transpo passengers can bring their pets on board with them — as long as they're properly stowed away.

The change comes after the city's transit commission passed a motion in February allowing small pets in carriers to ride along with their owners.

Cats, small dogs and even snakes will now be permitted on-board. Previously, only service animals were allowed to take mass transit.

Beginning April 2 small pets will be permitted on <a href="https://twitter.com/OC_Transpo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OC_Transpo</a> buses and trains! We put together a short video to help ensure you have a smooth ride. <a href="https://t.co/UIKl1YuR7R">pic.twitter.com/UIKl1YuR7R</a> —@ottawahumane

Here are OC Transpo's new rules:

Pets must be secured in a pet carrier at all times, unless it's a registered service animal.

When seated, riders must place their pet carriers on their laps.

When standing, riders must either hold on to their pet carriers or place them on the floor at their feet.

Pet carriers must not be placed on seats.

Pet carriers must also not be placed within aisles, as it could impede the flow of passengers through the bus or train.

No animals prohibited by the City of Ottawa area allowed on board.

The new rules will also extend to the Confederation light rail line when it begins operating later this year.