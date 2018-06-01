NAC president's last day on the job

On his last day as CEO and president of the National Arts Centre, Peter Herrndorf will be receiving a lifetime artistic achievement award at the Governor General's Performing Arts Award Gala.

The awards recognize Canadians who have made a significant contribution to Canadian cultural life.

Herrndorf will be stepping down following the awards gala on Saturday, after being at the helm of the NAC since 1999.

"I am feeling a little emotional about the whole thing," Herrndorf told CBC's Ottawa Morning.

"When it actually hits me — I've been essentially in denial for the last three months — but on Saturday night it will hit me and I suspect it will be a very powerful emotion as I kind of hug the first hundred people I see."

Herrndorf is credited for raising the national profile of the NAC.

Under his stewardship the NAC conducted tours across the country to areas as remote as Iqaluit, and began the Canada Scene festival, which brings performing artists from across Canada to perform in the capital.

"The great thing is this is an organization that speaks to people in Ottawa, but hopefully speaks to every other part of the country."

The NAC building recently underwent some major renovations, which Herrndorf said was a large part of organization's development.

"When you look at a building that is open and accessible, that people wander into, a building that they feel is their own, that's a very powerful statement about the new NAC."

Herrndorf will be moving on to chair the Luminato Festival in Toronto, as well as become a senior resident at Massey College at the University of Toronto.

"It's time for me to reinvent myself again — I've done that several times in my professional life and I'm about to do it again."