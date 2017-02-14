A diabetes clinic that's been run out of the hospital in Perth, Ont., for nearly three decades will close at the end of March because it was replicating services carried out elsewhere, the head of the hospital says.

​"It is an excellent program. Certainly this has nothing to do with quality of care," said Beverley McFarlane, president and CEO of the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital.

The clinic's services will be taken over by Rideau Valley Diabetes Services (RVDS), which has been in operation since 1999 and serves thousands of diabetes patients across Leeds and Grenville County and Lanark County, McFarlane told CBC Ottawa's All In A Day.

Whereas the hospital clinic was run by a single part-time nurse, RVDS employs 15 staff — including certified diabetes educators, kinesiologists, and foot care nurses — and offers programs at nearly two dozen locations, five days a week, said McFarlane.

"We were in fact replicating what could be available in a different manner from a different organization — but certainly one that over time I think has proven invaluable," McFarlane said.

Hospital can't run deficit

On Monday Perth hospital emergency room physician Alan Drummond told All In A Day he had major concerns with the decision to close the clinic.

Drummond said any savings would likely be eliminated by an increase in the number of diabetes patients who would end up requiring hospitalization.

McFarlane said the hospital would be able to track whether that was the case, and that data collected by RVDS — which treated nearly 12,000 patients in 2016 — has shown a decrease in the number of diabetes patients requiring amputation since they launched.

The hospital would also be able to put the approximately $50,000 in savings from shuttering the clinic toward much-needed hospital equipment and staving off a deficit, she said.

"We're not allowed to run a deficit. So every year ... we have to look at ways that we can save that money," said McFarlane. "And we don't want to do that by closing in-patient beds because we run at 95 per cent occupancy."

Grocery store tours, foot clinics

According to its website, RVDS offers programs for diabetes patients such as one-on-one counselling sessions, grocery store tours, cooking demonstrations and foot care clinics.

The program is provincially funded through the South East Local Health Integration Network, or LHIN.

McFarlane said a hospital transition team will work to ensure that switching to RVDS is "as seamless as possible" for its patients.

"They will maybe have a different phone number to call, but the service should be available in the exact [same] timely manner."