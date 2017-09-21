A company must pay out tens of thousands of dollars after a worker suffered a permanent injury at a foundry it operates in Perth, Ont.

Magna Structural Systems Inc. pleaded guilty in court and has been fined $50,000.

The injury happened on May 9, 2015 at its Grenville Castings foundry. Grenville Castings manufactures aluminum caster parts for vehicles.

The worker injured their hand while clearing off excess metal that was impeding the operation of a casting machine.

Parts of the machine did not meet safety standards as required by law, leading to the injury, the province said in a news release Thursday.

Magna Structural Systems Inc. was fined in Perth court on Sept. 20, 2017. The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge, which is credited to an Ontario government fund to help victims of crime.