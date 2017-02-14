The impending closure of a specialized clinic for diabetes patients at the hospital in Perth, Ont., could have unforeseen consequences for people who suffer from the disease, according to one local physician.

The clinic at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital has been in operation for the past 28 years, and its education efforts have saved countless people with diabetes from being hospitalized, said Alan Drummond, an emergency room doctor at the hospital.

"Diabetes is a fairly unique kind of chronic illness," Drummond told CBC Ottawa's All In A Day on Monday. "The key to successfully managing diabetes and preventing hospitalizations ... is clearly patient education at a fairly intense level."

"The idea here is that local people develop local programs to suit local needs," he added. "And we've done that."

Moving to Brockville and Smiths Falls

The clinic's services will be moving to other facilities in Brockville and Smiths Falls, according to John Fenik, Perth's mayor and a member of the hospital's board of directors.

According to an entry in the minutes from Perth council's most recent committee of the whole meeting, the clinic's services will become part of the Rideau Valley Diabetes Agency in Smiths Falls "to save costs."

Fenik confirmed with CBC News that the decision to close the clinic at the end of March was made by the hospital's board last summer, and was announced locally last week.

Fenik, who voted in favour of the decision, declined an interview, saying that the hospital's president would be better suited to speak about the clinic's closure.

No one from the hospital was available Monday afternoon.

'An excellent program'

Drummond told All In A Day that he isn't convinced that the new government-managed program will meet the "level of excellence" that the current hospital clinic offers.

As an example, Drummond cited the fact that the Perth clinic's nurse — armed with an international dictionary — has been visiting a patient who doesn't speak English or French, helping them manage their disease.

It's all being done on her own time, he added.

'The health care system is ultimately going to have to pick up the tab.' - Alan Drummond, Perth emergency room doctor

"I don't know what is going to be delivered by the Rideau District program, but I doubt it could reach the level of intensity and commitment and dedication that's been displayed by the people currently working [here]," Drummond said.

He also questioned the economics behind the decision, suggesting that the savings from eliminating a $35,000 clinic would have ramifications that could go beyond the local hospital's budget.

"When a hospital bed is priced in Ontario at about $1,000 a day, where's the cost savings? It's kind of penny-wise, pound foolish," Drummond said.

"You save $35,000 out of the hospital's budgetary silo, but the health care system is ultimately going to have to pick up the tab for further complications, if diabetes is improperly managed in our community."