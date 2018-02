A 60-year-old man from Perth, Ont., has been charged after an alleged incident involving a girl under 18.

The accused was arrested on Feb. 9 after what the unspecified incidents in 2017, Ontario Provincial Police said.

He's been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years old, a prostitution offence under the Criminal Code with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The man was released from custody on a recognizance.