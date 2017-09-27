A Trenton, Ont., man has been charged with theft and impersonation after allegedly pretending to be a member of the military in order to lure a woman into a relationship, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of Loyalist Township, met the 36-year-old man on an online dating site, OPP said.

According to OPP, the man, who claimed to be a member of the Canadian military, befriended the woman and within a month moved into her home and began stealing money from her.

The practice is known as "catfishing."

The woman filed a theft complaint on Sept. 22, and police arrested the man. He's charged with:

Personating a peace officer while using a uniform.

Three counts of theft under $5,000.

Two counts of theft over $5,000.

Failure to comply with bail terms.

The man was held for a bail hearing and will appear in court in Napanee on Oct. 3.