Ottawa firefighters rescued one person from a townhouse fire in the city's east end Monday evening.

Ottawa Fire Services was called to the blaze at 246 Romulus Pvt., near the intersection of Montreal Road and Bathgate Drive, at around 6:06 p.m.

The fire in the attached garage had spread to the home when crews arrived on scene. Firefighters pulled the male to safety through the back window.

The fire was under control by 6:22 p.m., the fire department said in a media release.

No details were provided on how much damage the fire caused. Paramedics said there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.