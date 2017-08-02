After reports of a strong chemical smell coming from an apartment in Centretown on Tuesday, Ottawa police are investigating whether a drug production lab was in operation or not.

Officers, firefighters, a hazardous materials team and a CBRNE (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) joint response team were called to the 100 block of Percy Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents had reported a strong chemical odour, police said in a media release.

Emergency crews spotted "a number of volatile substances" in the apartment unit, some of which "could be used for producing illicit drugs," police said.

An inspection of the apartment determined there was no health risk or other danger at that time.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and an investigation by the Ottawa police drug unit is ongoing, police said Wednesday.

No charges have been laid so far.