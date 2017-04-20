A Pembroke, Ont., man has been charged with impaired driving after he allegedly collided with an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser Wednesday night.

The collision happened at around 9 p.m. after an officer with the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP was dispatched to investigate a suspicious person walking along Highway 148 in Laurentian Valley Township.

The officer had turned on his emergency lights and was heading west on Pembroke Street East when another driver attempted to pass.

The driver's vehicle then collided with the cruiser, said Const. Shawn Peever.

No one was hurt in the low-speed crash, Peever said.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with two impaired driving-related offences, as well as for failing to have proper insurance and for failing to stop for an emergency vehicle.

His vehicle was impounded for a week and his license suspended for 90 days. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 30, police said.

Peever said police later found the man that had prompted the original call for service, but deemed him to not be a threat.