Police are treating three overnight fires in Pembroke, Ont. as suspicious, but say they do not consider the incidents to be connected at this time.

Police responded to the first fire on Murray Street in Pembroke just after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The second fire took place at a residence on Mary Street at about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 20. Both fires occurred at the entrance to buildings.

Minutes after the fire on Mary Street, a motorized tamper, an industrial machine that was beside the sidewalk on Isabella Street, was reported to be on fire.

There were no injuries reported in any of the fires. The first and second fires caused minor damage to buildings, police said.

Police also said they will be notifying the province's fire marshal, a branch of the Ontario government that conducts its own fire investigations.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the OPP's Pembroke detachment or Crime Stoppers.