Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say a drug lab blew up in Pembroke, Ont., Thursday.

In a news release, police said a man and a three-month-old baby were inside the home on D'Arcy Street when what they described as "a butane marijuana extraction laboratory" exploded.

The man and the child were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police and the fire marshal started investigating, and a 31-year-old Petawawa man was later arrested in connection with the lab explosion.

He's been charged with trafficking and producing an illegal substance, arson by negligence and possessing counterfeit money.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.