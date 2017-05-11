A Pembroke, Ont., man has been fined $500 and banned from owning animals for 15 years after he taped his dog's mouth shut to keep it from barking.

The 38-year-old man was found guilty Monday of animal cruelty under Ontario's SPCA Act, the animal welfare agency said in a press release Thursday.

The charges were laid after Ontario SPCA investigators found a "shepherd-type cross" in late Feburary that had had its muzzle wrapped roughly 12 times with tape.

The dog's owner was trying to keep the animal from barking, the SPCA said.

The man was found guilty Monday of one count of causing distress to an animal.

Along with the fine, he was also given a 15-year ban from owning, caring for or living with animals, the SPCA said, and must submit to random home inspections.

The dog has since been found a new home, the SPCA said.