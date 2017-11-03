A woman in her 80s is in critical condition after she was struck by a flatbed truck Friday morning in Vanier, Ottawa paramedics said.

Ottawa police said the collision happened on Montreal Road near Lajoie Street around 10:45 a.m.

The woman was rushed to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre, paramedics told CBC News.

She suffered a critical head injury and first responders had to perform "aggressive airway management," the paramedic service said in a tweet.

As of 11 a.m., Montreal Road was closed westbound at Lalemant Street and eastbound at Bégin Street, police said.

pedestrian crash flatbed truck vanier montreal road lajoie nov. 3 2017

Ottawa paramedics say a woman in her 80s was rushed to hospital with a critical head injury after she was hit by the truck. (Jean Delisle/CBC)