A woman in her 50s is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city's east end Tuesday morning.

Two separate collisions occurred at St. Laurent Boulevard and Belfast Road just after 7 a.m., Ottawa police said.

A Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck struck the woman, according to John Medeiros with Ottawa police. Paramedics had originally said the vehicle was a small van.

The woman suffered head and chest injuries, fractured ribs, a fractured femur, as well as internal bleeding, paramedics said.

A second collision occurred shortly after between two other vehicles. No one was injured in that crash.

Southbound St. Laurent Boulevard is closed at Belfast Road.

St-Laurent: F50s struck by small van, sustained head/Chest injuries and fractured femur. Stabilized during transport by Advanced Care Paramedics. Condition still critical. #Ottnews — @OttawaParamedic

