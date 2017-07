A man jaywalking across a downtown Ottawa intersection suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a van early Tuesday morning, police and paramedics say.

It happened at Rideau and Dalhousie streets at about 1 a.m., according to police.

The 47-year-old was struck by a van and was taken by paramedics to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit.

He was listed in serious but stable condition, paramedics said.