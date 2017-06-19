A 63-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Kemptville, Ont., on Saturday night.

It happened at the intersection of County Road 43 and Grenville Street, also known as Anniversary Way, at about 10 p.m. ET, OPP said in a media release issued Monday.

The vehicle was heading west on County Road 43 when it struck the man.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for shock, OPP said.

OPP are investigating.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477.