A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after she was struck by a cab on the sidewalk near Elgin and Somerset streets Thursday morning.

The collision happened just after 9 a.m.

When paramedics arrived, the woman, who is believed to be in her 60s, was in cardiac arrest and suffering from head injuries and multi-system trauma.

Paramedics managed to restart her heart and took her to hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, according to paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps.

Cab driver in serious condition

The driver of the cab, a man in his 50s, was suffering from "medical issues" and was taken to hospital in serious condition, Deschamps said.

Ottawa police are investigating.

Elgin Street is closed from Somerset to Cooper streets, and is expected to remain closed for several hours, police said.