A man in his 40s is in critical condition after he was struck by a car near the intersection of McArthur Avenue and Irwin Miller Street early Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after noon, Ottawa paramedics said in a media release.

The victim suffered life-threatening head injuries. He was unconscious when he arrived in hospital and was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the car wasn't injured.

No other information was immediately available.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. McArthur Avenue is closed in both directions at Brant Street, Ottawa police said.