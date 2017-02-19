A pedestrian was seriously hurt Sunday afternoon after he was struck and pinned underneath a car in the ByWard Market.

First responders were called to the collision on Cumberland Street, between York and George streets, shortly before 5:30 p.m., said the Ottawa Paramedic Service in a news release.

The 49-year-old man ended up trapped under the car and had to be extricated by police and bystanders, paramedics said.

After he was freed, the man was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

His injuries were "traumatic" but not believed to be life-threatening, paramedics said.