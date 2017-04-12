A man has died after being pinned between two cars and then thrown underneath one of them in Orléans Wednesday morning, paramedics say.

Paramedics responded to the collision on Prestone Drive, north of Amiens Street, at 10:46 a.m.

Bystanders rushed to help the injured pedestrian. They called 911 and received instructions from paramedics via phone on how to perform CPR because the man went into cardiac arrest, according to paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps.

The people who came to his aid also tried to control the bleeding. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they extricated him and allowed paramedics to continue resuscitation efforts.

Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man suffered "very significant leg injuries," Deschamps said.

The man's age was not immediately available.

Deschamps said Ottawa police are investigating the collision.