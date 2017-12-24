A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged for three blocks, Ottawa paramedics say.

The 52-year-old man was hit near the intersection of Baseline and Merivale roads early Sunday evening, Ottawa Paramedic Service said in a media release.

When paramedics arrived on scene, they found the man three city blocks away from the initial site of the crash.

The man was suffering from "multi-system trauma," the paramedic service said.

Paramedics treated the man for his critical injuries and warmed him up before transferring him to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre.

A spokesperson for the paramedic service did not know the type of vehicle that struck the man.

Ottawa police are investigating the crash.