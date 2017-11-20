A woman in her 20s has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a hit and run on Preston Street Monday afternoon, Ottawa paramedics said.

The collision happened at the corner of Preston and Pamilla streets around 2:20 p.m.

Paramedics said the woman suffered a "life-threatening head injury" and that she was unconscious when she was rushed to the trauma centre.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in the collision. They are looking for a grey or charcoal car with damage to the driver's windshield and the passenger light. Anyone with information about the vehicle's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Preston is closed between Pamilla and Beech streets. Motorists are asked to avoid the area as police investigate.