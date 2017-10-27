A pedestrian was taken to hospital Friday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in downtown Ottawa.
The collision happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Albert and O'Connor streets.
Police said the victim, a woman in in her 40s, suffered minor injuries.
They are currently investigating the cause of the collision.
O'Connor Street was reopened around 8:30 a.m.
