Woman, 2 children struck when car jumps sidewalk

Two children and a woman in her 40s were struck by a car as they walked along the sidewalk at the corner of St. Laurent Boulevard and McArthur Avenue Thursday morning.

Ottawa paramedics said they were called to the intersection at about 10:15 a.m.

The driver of a red Toyota sedan had lost control of the car and driven onto the sidewalk, striking the pedestrians in front of a Mister Muffler outlet.

A stroller was left behind at the scene of the collision. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

One of the children suffered a serious head injury but was in stable condition, paramedics said.

The woman hurt her head and the other child suffered minor injuries.

After the incident a folded stroller sat near the car's front bumper.

No arrests have been made and lanes that had been closed near the scene of the incident have been reopened.