Police seek further witnesses to fatal collision

Ottawa police are seeking further witnesses to a collision that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Vanier last Friday.

The 60-year-old man was struck and pinned underneath a car on Durocher Street near Deschamps Avenue around noon on March 23.

Firefighters had to lift the solver Nissan sedan so paramedics could treat the man, said Ottawa paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps.

The man was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators are looking to speak with witnesses who were either at the scene or saw the car prior to the collision.

The driver has not been charged, police said Wednesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Ottawa police.