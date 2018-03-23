A pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after ending up pinned beneath a vehicle in Vanier Friday afternoon.

At around 12:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Durocher Street and Deschamps Avenue.

Traffic Alert: Road closure on Durocher Street from St-Paul Street to Deschamps Avenue due to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Deschamps is closed closed from Durocher to Emond. Please avoid the area. #ottnews #otttraffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) March 23, 2018

Firefighters had to lift the vehicle so that paramedics could treat the pedestrian, said Marc-Antoine Deschamps, spokesman for Ottawa paramedics.

The pedestrian had no heartbeat, but paramedics were able to resuscitate him, Deschamps said.

He was rushed to hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

As of 2:30 p.m., Durocher Street remained closed between Deschamps Avenue and St-Paul Street. Deschamps was also closed between Durocher and Emond Street.