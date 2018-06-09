PC cabinet could include strong Ottawa-area contingent

As premier-designate Doug Ford looks to start building his cabinet following Thursday's resounding election victory, his pool of candidates is likely to include both political veterans and a rising star from the Ottawa area.

Among the list of contenders are Lisa MacLeod, re-elected in Nepean, the riding she's represented for more than a decade, and longtime MPP and former Brockville mayor Steve Clark, who maintained his hold on Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

Ottawa is going to be very important. - Kate Harrison, PC strategist

There are also some new faces among the likely picks, including former family physician and health advocate Merrilee Fullerton, elected in the redrawn riding of Kanata–Carleton, and Goldie Ghamari, an international trade and business lawyer who took the new riding Carleton.

In Ottawa West–Nepean, Jeremy Roberts won in a tight contest, narrowly defeating his NDP rival by roughly 200 votes. Another newcomer, Amanda Simard, was elected in Glengarry–Prescott –Russell.

"I think that the Ottawa area will hopefully be rewarded with a couple key cabinet ministers," said PC strategist Kate Harrison of Summa Strategies.

"It's a big symbolic win for the PCs to pick up in the Ottawa area, which has traditionally been very much a Liberal foothold," Harrison said. "Ottawa is going to be very important."

MacLeod a 'top contender'

PC veteran Lisa MacLeod is a "top contender" for cabinet, Harrison said. MacLeod appeared beside Ford at many campaign events and has proven herself as both a party stalwart and strong advocate for the Ottawa area, she said.

"She's going to have a major influence, particularly in advocating for issues in eastern Ontario."

MacLeod remained humble on CBC's Ottawa Morning hours after her re-election, however.

"I'll let Doug Ford and the transition team determine who their government is. I'm just really really proud to be here today.... I'll be a strong voice for this entire city at Queen's Park.

During her last term MacLeod opened up about her battle with depression. Her re-election "was really important to me," she said.

She promised to work with Ottawa city councillors on issues such as the city's response to the ongoing opioid crisis, and promised to help get LRT up and running, along with other infrastructure projects including schools.

Steve Clark another top pick

Another possible pick for Ford's cabinet is former Brockville mayor Steve Clark. Clark was elected mayor at 22, making him Canada's youngest mayor at the time. After his election to Queen's Park in 2010, Clark was named deputy opposition house leader. Steve Clark represented has the riding now called Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes since a 2010. (Submitted)

"Steve Clark has always been a very process-driven, thorough person, and that's the kind of people you need around the cabinet table," Harrison said.

Merrilee Fullerton may also be considered, but Harrison said the MPP-elect for Kanata–Carleton won't necessarily see it as a snub if she's overlooked.

"She's certainly a rising star in the PC Party," Harrison said.

Chances for MPPs may be limited because Ford has promised an efficient government, and his cabinet will likely reflect that principle.

Whatever its size, Ford's new cabinet will almost certainly include a number of veterans, Harrison said.

"It's not a great idea to send a bunch of brand new MPPs out as your cabinet ministers. There does have to be a mix."