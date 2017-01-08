When Paul Finn finally got off of his stranded WestJet flight and walked through the terminal of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, there was only one way to describe the scene.

"It was eerie, actually," said Finn, who was stuck on the plane for more than seven hours Friday after a shooter inside the airport killed five travelers and injured eight more.

Esteban Santiago, 26, an Iraq war veteran, was charged Saturday with an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death — which carries a maximum punishment of the death penalty.

Finn and his wife Sharon had boarded the flight at around 1 p.m. Friday and were preparing to take off when his son called, saying there had been a shooting.

For the next seven-plus hours, Finn and the rest of the passengers remained on the tarmac, unable to leave the plane as police descended upon the terminal.

Passengers run for cover in Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Paul E. Kostyu/Associated Press)

People remained calm, said Finn, describing it as a somewhat macabre "bonding experience."

"Everyone knew what was going on. Or at least they'd heard about it. The kids were fantastic. The crew was great — they kept bringing us water and pretzels and chips and stuff," Finn said.

"Nobody cried. Nobody was panicking. Nobody got up and said, 'I want to get off this plane.'"

'Creepy and quiet'

Sharon Finn said there was a lot of confusion as passengers on the flight all tried to get information from their phones at once.

"We felt we were so lucky to be in our little cocoon. We did feel that. And I think that's why it was so calm, because we knew how lucky we were," she said.

At around 8 p.m. the plane finally taxied back to the terminal and the Finns and the rest of the passengers were able to disembark.

"We got off the plane. They said, 'go straight out.' And there's armed guards there, and in the concourse there's people's laptops and purses and wallets and everything else, just strewn on the floor," Paul Finn said.

"It was kind of eerie. Kind of creepy and quiet."

Barbara Hershorn was returning from a vacation in Florida when the chaos erupted at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

Happy to be home

Fellow passenger Barbara Hershorn was travelling alone and said it wasn't until she saw the aftermath inside the airport that she fully understood the extent of what had happened.

Speaking through tears at her home off Riverside Drive Sunday afternoon, Hershorn said she's so relieved to be back in Ottawa with her husband Larry.

"Just so relieved, just happy to be home, just very grateful. We were in the right place at the right time," said Hershorn.

Larry Hershorn shares her relief: he spent almost two hours on Friday frantically trying to determine if his wife was okay.

"It happens every day somewhere in the world. But when it hits you so close to home, you realize how vulnerable you are as an individual, as a human being," he said. "And it's not a very good feeling."

After getting off the plane, the passengers were taken to hotels. Both the Finns and Barbara Hershorn were able to fly out Saturday, eventually landing in Ottawa late Saturday night.

"It was a long trip, but all's well," Paul Finn said. "We're all safe and sound."