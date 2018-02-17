Former Ottawa Centre MP Paul Dewar is currently undergoing treatment for brain cancer according to his Facebook page.

A CT scan revealed he had a cyst on the right side of his brain in early February according to his post. A follow-up MRI revealed it was a tumour.

Dewar underwent brain surgery on Feb. 14, and he is currently receiving further treatment, the post said.

"Since I received this diagnosis I have had incredible treatment from smart and caring medical professionals who are completely dedicated to their patients," Dewar said in his post.

"I have also received phenomenal support from my family and friends."

Dewar served as an NDP MP between 2006 and 2015.

Prior to being elected to Parliament he served as an elected member of the Ottawa-Carleton Elementary Teachers' Federation. He is the son of former Ottawa mayor Marion Dewar.

Words of support pour in

Speaking at the NDP policy convention in Ottawa on Saturday, current NDP MPs Hélène Laverdière and Charlie Angus took the stage to wish their former colleague a speedy recovery.

"He has served our party, this city and this nation with such integrity," Angus said, while choking back tears.

"We are here to pray for him and his family for full recovery, to let him know how much we love him and his family and his work."

'If anyone can fight through this, it's Paul.' - Catherine McKenna, MP for Ottawa Centre

Laverdière assured the crowd that Dewar would fight for his recovery.

"I know that Paul is a fighter," Laverdière said in French. "He can do it, I am sure of that, he can."

Current Ottawa Centre MP Catherine McKenna — who is also serving as Canada's environment minister — echoed those words of support.

"If anyone can fight through this, it's Paul, and he certainly has my support and best wishes," McKenna said.

"He's well-loved by the Ottawa community, and we're all thinking of him during this really difficult time."

Other political leaders tweeted their support on Saturday.

Wishing @PaulDewar a full and speedy recovery after his surgery. And our thoughts are also with your family and many friends. Get well Paul! — @JimWatsonOttawa

Paul has been a friend, a mentor and an inspiration to me. News that he was going into surgery was hard to hear, but I know no tougher a fighter, surrounded by no more loving and supportive family and friends, than @PaulDewar. He's got this. All my and @natsbrain's love, Paul. — @JLeiper

Sending my best wishes to @PaulDewar! — @MacLeodLisa

In his post, Dewar thanked the Ottawa community for its support, but asked for privacy as he proceeds with treatment.

He encouraged people moved by his diagnosis to reach out and help others in their communities.