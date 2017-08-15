Former Scottish professional soccer player Paul Dalglish is stepping down as head coach and general manager of Ottawa Fury FC after less than two years with the team.

The soccer club announced Tuesday that Dalglish resigned for "personal reasons."

'I wish nothing but the best for Fury FC and hope fans get to enjoy playoff soccer in Ottawa this fall.' - Paul Dalglish

"[Dalglish] informed the club that he intended to leave at the end of the season for personal reasons, however, we jointly decided it would be better for the team to make that change now," said Fury FC President John Pugh in a media release.

"I will always be grateful to OSEG, the Fury, my staff and players for the experience my family and I have enjoyed here in Ottawa," said Dalglish in the same release.

"I also want to thank the fans for their continued support of this great club. I wish nothing but the best for Fury FC and hope fans get to enjoy playoff soccer in Ottawa this fall."

Julian de Guzman taking over

Dalglish is being replaced by Julian de Guzman, who has been named interim head coach and general manager.

De Guzman is a former Fury player and Canadian player of the year who also played in Spain's La Liga as a midfielder for Deportivo La Coruña.

The move comes just days after the Fury captured an impressive win over the Charlotte Independence, the top team in the Eastern Conference of the United Soccer League (USL).

The Fury joined the USL after ending the 2016 season with the North American Soccer League (NASL). The move was seen by many to be a positive move, putting the team on the same pitch as teams based in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

The team heads to Florida Tuesday to begin a three-game road stint against the Orlando City B, followed by a match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday.

Ottawa Fury FC currently sits in 10th place in the USL standings, just one point out of a possible playoff spot with games in hand against their closest rivals.