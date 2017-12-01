Residents along west Quebec's Paugan Road, which has been closed for a month after a pair of washouts, say the municipality of Denholm should have allowed a do-it-yourself repair by frustrated farmers to go ahead.

Instead, municipal officials brought an end to the work to fish a large culvert from an area downstream, drag it back to its original position and fill it with gravel.

"We do understand the frustration of the people," Mayor Gaétan Guindon said in an interview Thursday, "but we have to go by the book."

"We are not in the 1950s."

Mail delivery, school buses affected

The winding, dirt-covered Paugan Road links the communities of Low and Poltimore.

The washouts were caused by a rain storm in late October, and many people in the area no longer have a direct route to either town.

Mail delivery has been cut to once a week for most residents, and a school bus no longer comes to pick up students studying in Poltimore.

The mayor has said there's no money to repair the washouts and the road is closed indefinitely.

Initial estimates have pegged the cost of repairing just one of the washed-out sections at as much as $3 million — about double the municipality's entire annual operating budget — if it's determined a retaining wall is required.

Using a farm tractor and a backhoe, local men began making repairs themselves until municipal officials told them to stop. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Farmers lose patience

On Wednesday, some local farmers lost their patience.

They used a tractor to hook onto a washed-out culvert, dragged it back uphill, then used a backhoe to move it into place and brought loads of stones from their own properties to fill in the washout.

But Denholm officials interrupted the work Thursday, threatening the amateur road crew with charges if they didn't stop.

The farmers did not want to be interviewed out of fear of antagonizing the officials, who have since said they won't lay charges.

Local farmers, frustrated that the municipality hasn't repaired the washout in a month, dragged the culvert back into place and began filling in the road themselves. (Stu Mills/CBC)

'Why don't you let people do it their own way?'

Ghislain Talbot, who has been forced to drive an additional hour to visit family in St. Pierre-de-Wakefield because of the washouts, called the DIY repair effort a "light at the end of the tunnel."

"If nobody wants to do it in the municipality, why don't you let people do it their own way? I don't know why they're stopping it," Talbot said.

"I'm kind of mad at the municipality. Somebody wants to do it on their own time, with their own money, with their own equipment. But they [officials] don't want to.

"Do they really want to reopen the road? I don't think so."

Liability, environmental issues

Guindon said the issue is one of liability — what if the culvert and makeshift bridge repair near the Paugan Dam was to fail?

"It's because of the recommendation of the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Transport, who told us we can't take any chances there," he explained.

He also said the farmers hadn't obtained the necessary environmental certification needed before work around a waterway is undertaken.

"This gentleman was trespassing, was doing vandalism on our road, and went on Hydro Quebec property to do that," Guindon said.

"The municipality is going to give him a warning."

'Just put the culvert back and fill it in with gravel. How much can that cost?' asked resident Mike Caldwell. (Stu Mills/CBC)

'Can be done and it needs to be done'

Mike Caldwell wasn't surprised to learn his neighbours had taken matters into their own hands.

He's frustrated, in part because the drive to Poltimore to purchase lumber used to take 25 minutes, but now takes an hour and 25 minutes.

"Just put the culvert back and fill it in with gravel," he said.

"How much can that cost? And the fact that some neighbours have done it themselves has just proven that it can be done and it needs to be done."