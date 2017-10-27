A candidate in Gatineau's upcoming municipal election has dropped out of the race amid accusations of inappropriate workplace behaviour by nine former colleagues at both a federal department and an Ottawa college.

Patrick Doyon was running for councillor in the Plateau sector, but announced Friday he doesn't have the energy to continue given the accusations which came to light following a Radio-Canada investigation this week.

"I'm completely broken ... I haven't slept in two days," Doyon told Radio-Canada in French.

Doyon said he doesn't recall the alleged incidents of inappropriate behaviour, and denies ever kissing women on the lips without their consent.

"It's not me. It's not my style. It's not my personality," he said, adding that if he ever said the inappropriate things he's accused of saying because due to inexperience or immaturity, he profoundly regrets it.

Former chief of staff

In 2000 and 2001, when Doyon was chief of staff to then secretary of state for amateur sport Denis Coderre, he allegedly embraced two women against their will at what's now the federal department of Canadian Heritage.

None of the alleged victims has brought formal complaints against Doyon. CBC has agreed to conceal their identities because they said they fear personal and professional repercussions.

"Patrick grabbed me by my waist and then kissed me on the mouth," according to "Véronique," who spoke to Radio-Canada in French. "I didn't do anything. I was really surprised. I was expecting a handshake, maybe a kiss, but certainly not forcing me to kiss him on the mouth, and certainly not by someone in a position of authority."

"Josée," another former employee at Canadian Heritage, recounted a similar experience.

"He took me by the waist, he pulled me towards him for a kiss on the lips. I was disgusted, I was shocked, I was in a state of panic a bit. I didn't understand what was happening," she said.

Inappropriate comments

The majority of women who spoke to Radio-Canada said they agreed to come forward with their experiences when they learned Doyon could become a city councillor.

Several employees who were uneasy with his behaviour claimed to have reported it to their supervisors.

Two managers at Canadian Heritage, the department responsible for the amateur sport secretariat, said some employees came forward with complaints against Doyon. The managers said they met with Doyon to ask him to change his behaviour, and said he did.

More allegations

After the federal Conservatives came to power in 2006, Doyon left government to work at Cité collégiale, now known as La Cité, where he held numerous posts until 2013.

Four women who came into contact with Doyon over this period said he denigrated them with inappropriate comments.

One former colleague said, "I often heard him say nonsense about women, saying, 'She has … beautiful legs,' or, 'Did you see those breasts?'"

"It's the abuse of power," said "Catherine," who worked with Doyon at La Cité. "[He] tried to use his power to seduce, to manipulate, to try to make you believe in bigger work opportunities when things began to escalate, and I told him to stop."

Catherine told Radio-Canada Doyon would regularly contact her on weekends to find out about her personal affairs. "He would also suggest I go out with him, and [that] he'd choose my dress, that I was a really beautiful woman."

Two other women who worked with Doyon at La Cité said they informally told the school's human resources department about his comments.

Doyon defends himself

In an email to Radio-Canada Thursday, Doyon said he's upset by the allegations, which he denies.

"I never kissed anyone on the mouth against their will or embraced anyone by the waist," Doyon wrote in French, but added it is difficult, if not impossible, to remember what happened 15 years ago.

Doyon implied the allegations are tied to the upcoming municipal election.

"Surely, it's no coincidence your investigation comes just days ahead of the municipal election and I ask you to consider that these allegations are closely related to that," wrote Doyon.

Doyon refused an on-camera interview with Radio-Canada.

Meanwhile Doyon's former boss, Denis Coderre, who's seeking his second mandate as mayor of Montreal, said he was never made aware of any allegations against his former chief of staff.

La Cité said it takes all allegations of inappropriate contact, intimidation and harassment seriously, once formal complaints are made.

The college is refusing to release any details surrounding Patrick Doyon, citing the confidentiality of its employees, both current and former.