"The land had no features, no woods, no buildings. It was just tormented soil that swallowed men."

Those were the words of a First World War Canadian soldier, from a 1965 CBC Radio documentary series, Flanders' Fields, describing the horror of Passchendaele, a four-month-long battle which came to an end 100 years ago on November 10, 1917.

It's a description that likely resonated with the 500 to 600 men of the Ottawa-based, 38th Battalion, nicknamed "The Royal Ottawas," who were part of the Canadian Expeditionary Force under British command.

They were in the thick of the misery and mud at Passchendaele, a group of Eastern Ontario regiments and "off the street" men who jointed up as recruits.

The allies fought to push the Germans from a ridge in front of the village of Passchedaele, in north-eastern Belgium, to cut off the enemy from nearby ports which served as crucial supply lines.

Dan McKay, honorary Lieutenant-Colonel, Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa

'Unbearable' conditions

But Lieutenant-General Arthur Currie, commander of the Canadian Corps, felt the assault was futile given cold, wet weather had set in and previous fighting in the area — the first and second battles of Ypres — had turned the terrain into what was described as a "porridge of mud".

The surviving members of the 38th Batallion, which had fought in more than a dozen battles, including Vimy Ridge, were beyond weary by the late fall of 1917, according to Dan McKay, the honorary Lieutenant-Colonel of the Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa, who curates the museum devoted to its history.

19-year old Sgt. Robert Percy Barr, a member of the 38th Battalion who died from his wounds at the battle of Passchendaele. (Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa Museum )

"Passchendaele called upon each member of the battalion to reach down for resources that rarely, rarely they were called upon because the conditions were so unbearable," said McKay. "Their chances of survival were barely none and yet they persevered and got through it."

The 38th was in a reserve position behind other Canadian battalions on the front line on Oct. 30, 1917 when it was heavily shelled by the German forced. Fifty-four of their members were killed and 85 were wounded.

One of the casualties was 19-year-old Sgt. Robert Percy Barr from Oxford Mills, south of Ottawa, who died from his wounds.

One month earlier in September he'd been awarded a Distinguished Conduct Medal and his citation read:

Barr's citation when he was awarded a Distinguished Conduct Medal.

"For conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty when in a charge of bombers. At a critical moment he established a block on an exposed flank, and with great gallantry and determination, held in check superior numbers of the enemy until artillery support could be obtained."

The ability to fight, said McKay, even when a soldier knew it was futile, was maintained by a simple guiding principal — comradeship.

299 awards for bravery

"It was all about morale and men saying 'I have a job to do and I carried the extra paniers for the machine gunners and if I didn't get them to him he'd be in a bad way,'" he said.

Some of the 299 awards for bravery given to members of the 38th battalion were for actions not associated with combat.

"Some acts of valour were simplistic, like one Lieutenant who received the Military Cross because he was in charge of the mule train which brought supplies up to the soldiers and he had to come up through the mud through a heavy military barrage from the Germans," McKay said.

Death at Passchendaele, like in other battles in France and Belgium, came not just from an enemy shell or machine gun.

The land at Passchendaele had been shelled for three years, the drainage system was destroyed and according to McKay it was a series of lakes and churned up mud. Wooden boards called "duck boards" were placed to traverse the mucky mess.

Members of the 38th Battalion of Ottawa on Parliament Hill after receiving its colours (Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa Museum)

"Unfortunately it was impossible to move across this ground and if a soldiers' wool overcoat was caked in mud, plus carrying all his heavy equipment and if for some reason he slipped off a duck board he would fall into one of the holes and would drown."

Amidst the horror and devestation of Passchendaele, McKay said there are moments of humour that come from, in some cases, a private's diary who wrote about a shower several days before the October 30 attack.

"It was a ten-second shower with six other people in the same trench," said McKay, adding "They were also issued a new pair of underwear that had been thoroughly boiled and rolled to kill all the vermin that existed in them but he [the private] noted it was somewhat disconcerting to find the remains of the vermin locked into the seams of the underwear."

The allies captured Passchendaele in the late fall of 1917.

But McKay said the victory underscored the futility and inhumanity of war. The allied win was short-lived as the Germans recaptured the ridge at Passchendaele five months later in April 1918.