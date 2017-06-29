A grassroots group of Indigenous people and their supporters, who faced opposition from police as they tried to make their way onto the front lawn of Parliament Hill to conduct a days-long ceremony in Ottawa, say they would have been met with opposition if they had tried to go through official channels.

"All that transpired was an attempt to have a peaceful ceremony on Parliament, but we were met with great resistance. And what I think that conveyed was a broader anxiety from the settler colonial state of Canada about Indigenous jurisdiction," said Freddy Stoneypoint, one of about nine people who were detained while trying to set up a teepee.

"What this was, it was ceremony. It was a mission to carry out ceremony peacefully and to rebuild community on Parliament."

The people who were detained were later released, and early Thursday morning, group members were allowed to put up the teepee on the far southeast corner of Parliament Hill.

"I think that's why we're treated as threats — as we are, because we were the original habitants of Turtle Island. And Indigenous people, in terms of challenging the legal legitimacy of the state, just our existence alone through our ceremonies poses a great threat to the colonial ideologies that are currently in place in Canada," Stoneypoint told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning in an interview from the Hill.

"They were dragging some of our Indigenous women, they were inflicting physical harm on our people just for trying to carry out our ceremonies. So that is what happened, this was violence, this was violence against Indigenous people."

'We're a peaceful organization'

Asked about security concerns ahead of Canada Day, Stoneypoint said the group would have been met with opposition regardless of their approach.

"I don't buy the terrorist threat at all. ... We're not terrorists at all, we're a peaceful organization that is centred around ceremony, and we're also inherently about building community," he said.

"Permit or no permit, we would have been met with resistance either way because Indigenous sovereignty precedes Canadian sovereignty by thousands of years, actually. ... So permit or no permit, we wouldn't have been allowed on, I don't think."

Candace Day Neveu, another participant in the group, said they're "challenging Canada" and taking up some space for Canada Day celebrations.

"[We're always] misunderstood and made to look like we're whining, but it's just that we're here to simply send out an invitation ... to please listen to what we have to say. If we don't exert our inherent right ... it's just an ongoing process of us always getting constantly re-traumatized and feeling like no one's listening to our voices," she said.

"It's this push that the young people are leading. If we keep at this pace, can you imagine what's going to happen? We're raising the bar."