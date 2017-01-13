Coun. Tim Tierney is urging the federal government to "make good" on a promise to build more parking for the headquarters of Canada's intelligence agencies as residential streets in the east Ottawa neighbourhood are consistently clogged with vehicles.

On Friday afternoon, Tierney distributed parking regulation notices on the residential streets that border the headquarters of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and the Communications Security Establishment Canada (CSEC) — highlighting safety concerns caused by vehicles violating the three-hour parking limit.

The vehicles "constantly parked" on Leigh Crescent, in particular, limit access to emergency vehicles, garbage trucks, snow plows and fire hydrants, he said. No parking signs will be installed on one side of the street in the crescent in the coming weeks to curb the problem, he said.

Help me spread the word: the federal govt' needs to resolve the issue - provide their employees with parking! #ottnews pic.twitter.com/LyiKu57FZF — @TimTierney

Over the past year, the City of Ottawa's bylaw department has issued 1,800 tickets on six residential streets in the neighbourhood of Carsons Grove near the intersection of Ogilvie Road and Bathgate Drive, according to Tierney.

Residents have also complained that some people move their vehicles around during the work day to try to avoid tickets.

"Legally they might be entitled to do that but it prevents snow plows from coming in, cleaning the banks out, keeping the streets nice and wide and usable," Tierney said.

Byelection issue

Last spring, CBC Ottawa told the story of two retired nurses in the neighbourhood who patrolled the streets armed with chalk to outline parked vehicles and mark down the time they arrived in an effort to help out bylaw officers.

Tierney said the federal government was supposed to build two parking towers on its own property for its employees but only built one.

With a federal by-election coming up for Ottawa-Vanier, Tierney encouraged residents to attend debates to press candidates about their plans to "alleviate parking issues" in the neighbourhood.

"I want whoever is going to represent this area to make the commitment to the residents of Carson Grove that they're going to build an additional parking tower so people can park on their site and not on our local streets," Tierney said.

There is currently no federal representative for the riding, after the death of long-time Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger.