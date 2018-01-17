An Ottawa food bank says it will have to dip into its food budget to pay for repairs after someone slashed the tires on its "Reverse Food Truck."

The Parkdale Food Centre said on Twitter it discovered the vandalism on Tuesday morning.

It said money to tow the truck and get four new tires would have to come out of its budget for food.

Had it towed to @frisbytire. We should know the cost tomorrow. Donations are gratefully accepted thru our website. Add note #vanrepair https://t.co/AJZtPKgUsH — @ParkdaleFood

The Reverse Food Truck gathers food and personal hygiene items and delivers them to clients in its service area just west of Ottawa's downtown core, instead of having people come to its location on Rosemount Avenue.