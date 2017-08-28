A 29-year-old woman from Petawawa, Ont., is dead after a solo jump went wrong early Sunday evening, OPP say.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday, Upper Ottawa Valley OPP received a 911 call about a recreational parachutist who had been seriously injured.

The woman had "had an issue with her parachute" during the jump, OPP said in a media release issued Monday.

She landed in a field off Black Bay Road, which runs between Warpath Trail and Petawawa Boulevard, just south of Petawawa.

She was taken to hospital by Renfrew County paramedics but died a short time later, OPP said. Her identity has not been released.

The Transportation Safety Board was notified and OPP are investigating.