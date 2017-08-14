Ontario's minister of community safety says she is "very concerned" about a new video allegedly showing animal abuse at an Ottawa-area zoo after protesters rallied outside her office on Monday.

But despite Marie-France Lalonde's public comments this week, there is still no clear sign that zoos will be regulated in the province any time soon.

​About 14 protesters holding home-made signs called on the province to take more action on animal welfare in Ontario, after the controversial video renewed calls to have zoos licensed like in other parts of Canada.

"Right now there's such a lack of protection and we're quite shocked by that," said Michele Thorn, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Animal Defense League.

Footage from the video shows workers allegedly using violence to control sheep, separating a young cougar from its mother, talking about hitting a lion and forcing raccoons to bare their teeth for a photo shoot.

Protesters want the Papanack Zoo to close after a video surfaced alleging the animals were being abused. (Animal Justice/Screenshot)

'We do take this very seriously'

Lalonde, an Ottawa MPP for Ottawa-Orléans, is responsible for animal welfare in her role as the Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

She told CBC News on Monday she is waiting for the OSPCA to conduct its investigation into the animal abuse allegations.

MPP Marie-France Lalonde says she's looking forward to the results of the OSPCA investigation into the video. (CBC News)

"I have rescued three animals in my house so this is something very significant where I think we need to let the process of the investigation take place, but we do take this very seriously within our ministry," she said.

Papanack Zoo did not respond to CBC News' requests for comment on Saturday and Monday.

In May, Lalonde's ministry brought together academics to discuss animal welfare in Ontario, including exotic animals, she said. A summary of the insights from the gathering will be shared with Ontarians "very soon," she added.

Animal rights activists have criticized the province for being the "roadside zoo capital" of Canada.

The Papanack Zoo, located 50 kilometres east of Ottawa, has been the centre of controversy in the past. Last year, a zoo worker shot and killed a lion after it had escaped the zoo enclosure.

Lalonde said the OSPCA receives $5.5 million in annual funding from the province, with $3 million set aside for investigating animal welfare in Ontario.

She said she believes the organization has the capacity to investigate all complaints of animal abuse across the province.