Woman critically hurt in southeast Ottawa crash

A 25-year-old woman was critically hurt in a single-vehicle collision at York's Corners and Pana roads in rural southeast Ottawa.

Police say the crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. Monday and that paramedics found the driver without vital signs when they arrived. They treated her at the scene and then took her to hospital.

Officials closed off roads in the area after the crash, but they have since reopened.

The Ottawa police traffic unit is investigating.