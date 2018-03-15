Firefighters are dealing with yet another suspicious fire at an address on Pagé Road in Orléans — the third since spring 2015.

An unoccupied home at 2243 Pagé Rd., near the intersection of Orléans Boulevard and Innes Road in east Ottawa, caught fire Thursday morning, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Spokesperson Danielle Cardinal said firefighters weren't going inside the structure because nobody is living there, and instead focusing on extinguishing it from the outside while protecting nearby buildings.

Cardinal said the Ottawa police arson unit has been notified since this is the third suspicious fire at the same address in three years.

It took firefighters nearly three hours to get a fire on Pagé Road under control in late January. There were people living in the home at the time, but it was unoccupied in this latest fire. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

A home burned down in April 2015 in what police then also described as a suspicious fire.

A fire collapsed the main floor of a home there in late January 2018, and eventually spread to the roof before it was put out.