It took firefighters nearly three hours to get a fire on Pagé Road under control on Sunday night. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire Services)

The Ottawa police arson unit is now investigating a fire that happened on Pagé Road in Orléans.

Firefighters were called to the home, near the intersection of Orléans Boulevard and Innes Road in east Ottawa, just after 10 p.m., according to a news release from Ottawa Fire Services.

Heavy flames in the basement spread to the first floor, causing the main floor to collapse, and eventually spread through the roof, firefighters said.

The correct address of the 2-Alarm fire is 2243 Page Road. Occupants have been accounted for and are safe. Portions of the ground floor have burnt through and defensive operations are underway.

The fire wasn't declared under control until just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Everyone who lived in the home is safe, firefighters said, but one firefighter suffered a minor hand injury.

Suspicious fire at same address in 2015

Ottawa police said Monday morning that fire investigators told them the fire appears suspicious.

The Ottawa police arson unit is now involved in the investigation.

A home at the same address burned down in April 2015 in what police then also described as a suspicious fire.