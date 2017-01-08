With temperatures set to plunge overnight, Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory for the city.

Environment Canada is forecasting an overnight low of –24 C for Ottawa-Gatineau, but with the wind it could feel more like –32 C.

The health unit issues frostbite advisories when the air feels like –25 C or colder and warnings when the air feels like –35 C or colder.

To prevent frostbite, health officials advise people to:

Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in. If it's too cold outside, consider staying indoors.

Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag.

Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves.

Wear a scarf to protect the chin, lips and cheeks. They are all extremely susceptible to frostbite.

Wear two pairs of socks — wool if possible.

Keep feet warm and dry.

Avoid alcohol, as it narrows blood vessels and promotes frostbite and then hypothermia.

The health unit is also urging that children only go outside for short periods of time, and that they wear hats that fully cover their ears and use neck warmers instead of scarves.

Children should also take frequent breaks inside and should immediately remove any wet clothing, officials said.

Monday is expected to warm up to around –8 C, with periods of snow in the morning, according to Environment Canada. The wind chill will remain around –25 C.